UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 29, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Two divisions - featherweight and women’s flyweight - saw updates to their rankings this week, as well as both the men’s and women’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Max Holloway’s epic win over The Korean Zombie in Singapore showcased once again why “Blessed” is one of the best.
His third-round knockout pushed him to the No. 11 spot in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, ahead of Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja also got a bump to No. 9, moving to ahead of former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Women's Pound-For-Pound
Erin Blanchfield’s sixth straight win helped her climb one spot to the No. 6 overall spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Her win over Taila Santos was her biggest to date and proved that “Cold Blooded” is going to be ready to compete for the flyweight strap sooner rather than later.
Strawweight champ Zhang Weili moved up a spot as well, tying flyweight champion Alexa Grasso for the top spot in the rankings.
Featherweight
After more than a year away, Giga Chikadze came back in a big way. Chikadze looked great against Alex Caceres at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, and the victory moved Chikadze up to No. 8.
17-0 Movsar Evloev also moved up a position (No.9), thanks to The Korean Zombie’s retirement.
Women's Flyweight
Erin Blanchfield’s win over Taila Santos earned her a one spot bump, settling the New Jersey native in as the No. 2 contender in the world. You can bet that Blanchfield will have a close eye on what happens at Noche UFC in a few weeks.
Manon Fiorot, who is fighting this weekend against former strawweight champion Rose Namajaunas, dropped a spot to make room for Blanchfield’s climb to No. 2.
Looking Forward To Next Week
Volkan Oezdemir looks to get back in the win column after coming up short against Nikita Krylov in Abu Dhabi last year. He was originally scheduled to face Azamat Murzakanov, but Murzakanov was forced to withdraw from the bout. Instead, “No Time” will defend his No. 8 light heavyweight ranking against UFC newcomer Bogdan Guskov.
France’s own Benoit Saint-Denis has a chance to get into the lightweight rankings with a spectacular performance against Thiago Moises this weekend. Saint-Denis is right on the outside edge of the top 15 and this performance could be the one to get a number next to his name.
Things are very interesting in the women’s flyweight division right now. First, there was Blanchfield’s win over former title challenger Taila Santos. Now it’s Manon Fiorot welcoming Rose Namajunas to the division. And then, in a few weeks, Alexa Grasso will rematch Valentina Shevchenko with the belt on the line.
It’s the perfect statement fight for both Fiorot, who wants to prove that she should be next in line to fight the winner of Grasso-Shevchenko 2, and for Namajunas, who wants to announce that she’s going to be just as good up a weight class.
In the main event, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to defend his ranking and home turf against Serghei Spivac. It’s a high stakes fight for Gane, who has competed for a belt in three of his last four fights. A win over Spivac keeps him at the top and close to the title.
On the flip side, it’s a massive opportunity for the “Polar Bear.” Spivac has been on a hot streak, finishing Greg Hardy, August Sakai, and Derrick Lewis in his last three bouts. Spivac sits at No. 7 in the rankings, and a dominant showing against Gane could put him on a short list of true heavyweight title contenders.
