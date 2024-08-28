 Skip to main content
Caio Borralho of Brazil poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 26, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Aug. 28, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. 

Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a middleweight fight went down at the UFC APEX. 

Twelve divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women’s bantamweight, women’s flyweight and strawweight – saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho. 

Men’s Pound-For-Pound 

Two weeks after Dricus Du Plessis defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, the men’s pound-for-pound division saw more changes. Du Plessis moved up one spot to No. 5, while welterweight champion Belal Muhammad dropped one spot to No. 6. 

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his submission victory against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his submission victory against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Ahead of his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley moved up one spot to No. 6. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall moved up two spots to No. 8, while Leon Edwards fell to No. 9. Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moved down to No. 10. 

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Amanda Lemos moved up one spot to No. 14, which bumped Ketlen Vieira down one spot to No. 15. 

Bantamweight

Rob Font moved up one spot to No. 9, bumping José Aldo down to No. 10. Mario Bautista jumped one spot to No. 11, with Kyler Phillips now sitting at No. 12. Jonathan Martinez moved up to No. 13, with former champion Dominick Cruz falling to No. 14. 

Jose Aldo of Brazil reacts after his victory against Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC)
Jose Aldo of Brazil reacts after his victory against Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC)

Featherweight

Bryce Mitchell fell one spot and is now ranked No. 13. 

Lightweight 

Rafael Fiziev moved up one spot and now sits at No. 9. 

Welterweight

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena moved up one spot and now sits at No. 4, which bumps Colby Covington to No. 5. 

Ecuador’s Michael Morales enters the rankings for the first time after defeating Neil Magny in the first round. Morales is now ranked No. 12, followed by Michael “Venom” Page at No. 13 and Vicente Luque at No. 14, with Magny falling three spots to No. 15. 

Michael Morales of Ecuador reacts after his victory against Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Michael Morales of Ecuador reacts after his victory against Neil Magny in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Middleweight

There were a lot of changes in the middleweight division following Caio Borralho’s big win over Jared Cannonier. Borralho took Cannonier’s spot in the rankings and now sits at No. 5. The loss bumped Cannonier down to No. 7. 

Brendan Allen moves down one spot to No. 8, followed by Paulo Costa at No. 9. Jack Hermansson falls to No. 11, with Khamzat Chimaev at No. 12. Ahead of his main event on October 19, Anthony Hernandez moved up one spot to No. 13, while Michel Pereira got bumped down to No. 14. 

Light Heavyweight 

Volkan Oezdemir moves up to No. 6, while Nikita Krylov falls down to No. 7. 

Heavyweight 

Stipe Miocic got bumped one spot and now sits at No. 8, with Jarizinho Rozenstruik at No. 9. Tai Tuivasa moves up to No. 12, while Alexandr Romanov falls to No. 13. 

Women’s Bantamweight 

Norma Dumont falls one spot to No. 9. 

Women’s Flyweight 

Viviane Araujo moves up two spots to No. 9, with Amanda Ribas getting moved down to No. 10 and Karine Silva moving down to No. 11. 

Women’s Strawweight 

Mackenzie Dern moves up to No. 7, with Amanda Ribas falling to No. 8. Tabatha Ricci’s win over Angela Hill bumps her up to No. 9, moving Hill down to No. 11. 

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

