UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 26, 2024

Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a middleweight fight went down at the UFC APEX.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Twelve divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women’s bantamweight, women’s flyweight and strawweight – saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho.

Men’s Pound-For-Pound

Two weeks after Dricus Du Plessis defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, the men’s pound-for-pound division saw more changes. Du Plessis moved up one spot to No. 5, while welterweight champion Belal Muhammad dropped one spot to No. 6.