UFC Rankings Report | Week of August 26, 2024

Announcements
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here.
Take a look at which fighters moved up and down after a middleweight fight went down at the UFC APEX.
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Twelve divisions – men’s pound-for-pound, women’s pound-for-pound, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women’s bantamweight, women’s flyweight and strawweight – saw changes after UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Two weeks after Dricus Du Plessis defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, the men’s pound-for-pound division saw more changes. Du Plessis moved up one spot to No. 5, while welterweight champion Belal Muhammad dropped one spot to No. 6.
Ahead of his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley moved up one spot to No. 6. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall moved up two spots to No. 8, while Leon Edwards fell to No. 9. Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moved down to No. 10.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Amanda Lemos moved up one spot to No. 14, which bumped Ketlen Vieira down one spot to No. 15.
Bantamweight
Rob Font moved up one spot to No. 9, bumping José Aldo down to No. 10. Mario Bautista jumped one spot to No. 11, with Kyler Phillips now sitting at No. 12. Jonathan Martinez moved up to No. 13, with former champion Dominick Cruz falling to No. 14.
Featherweight
Bryce Mitchell fell one spot and is now ranked No. 13.
Lightweight
Rafael Fiziev moved up one spot and now sits at No. 9.
Welterweight
Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena moved up one spot and now sits at No. 4, which bumps Colby Covington to No. 5.
Ecuador’s Michael Morales enters the rankings for the first time after defeating Neil Magny in the first round. Morales is now ranked No. 12, followed by Michael “Venom” Page at No. 13 and Vicente Luque at No. 14, with Magny falling three spots to No. 15.
Middleweight
There were a lot of changes in the middleweight division following Caio Borralho’s big win over Jared Cannonier. Borralho took Cannonier’s spot in the rankings and now sits at No. 5. The loss bumped Cannonier down to No. 7.
Brendan Allen moves down one spot to No. 8, followed by Paulo Costa at No. 9. Jack Hermansson falls to No. 11, with Khamzat Chimaev at No. 12. Ahead of his main event on October 19, Anthony Hernandez moved up one spot to No. 13, while Michel Pereira got bumped down to No. 14.
Light Heavyweight
Volkan Oezdemir moves up to No. 6, while Nikita Krylov falls down to No. 7.
Heavyweight
Stipe Miocic got bumped one spot and now sits at No. 8, with Jarizinho Rozenstruik at No. 9. Tai Tuivasa moves up to No. 12, while Alexandr Romanov falls to No. 13.
Women’s Bantamweight
Norma Dumont falls one spot to No. 9.
Women’s Flyweight
Viviane Araujo moves up two spots to No. 9, with Amanda Ribas getting moved down to No. 10 and Karine Silva moving down to No. 11.
Women’s Strawweight
Mackenzie Dern moves up to No. 7, with Amanda Ribas falling to No. 8. Tabatha Ricci’s win over Angela Hill bumps her up to No. 9, moving Hill down to No. 11.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Tags