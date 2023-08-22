UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 22, 2023

The new bantamweight champ has entered the rankings.

Sean O’Malley’s incredible knockout win over Aljamain Sterling launched him to the No. 8 spot in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. It’s quite the debut spot for “Sugar.”

Aljamain Sterling, Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Jamahal Hill dropped to make room for O’Malley, with Brandon Moreno falling off the top 15 list completely. Kamaru Usman and Charles Oliveira each moved up a spot, landing at No.7 and No.6, respectively.

Alexander Volkanovski moved down a spot, making way for Jon Jones to reclaim the sole title of the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound