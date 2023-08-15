UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 15, 2023

Fight Coverage
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and moved down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Two-divisions, lightweight and light heavyweight saw updates to their rankings this week, as well as the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Even though strawweight Tatiana Suarez received a big jump for her win over former champion Jessica Andrade last week, she wasn’t done climbing the women’s pound-for-pound ladder.
Suarez moved up one more spot this week, reaching the No. 8 overall spot and pushing Yan Xiaonan back to No. 9.
Lightweight
Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has been bouncing between the lightweight and welterweight divisions for some time. His UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos defeat to Vicente Luque on August 12th may have come at welterweight, but it impacted his lightweight ranking, dropping him from No. 9 to No. 10. Dan Hooker now moves into the top 10 with momentum after his epic win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290.
Light Heavyweight
Khalil Rountree Jr. showcased his power against former heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus, knocking him out in the first round. That win made it four in a row for Rountree Jr. and pushed him up two spots to No. 11 at 205 pounds.
Johnny Walker also received a bump, which lines him up at No. 6 alongside Nikita Krylov.
Looking Toward Next Week
UFC 292 is stacked with ranked fights across the card.
On the early prelims, No. 13 ranked women’s flyweight Andrea Lee faces surging Brazilian star Natalia Silva. Lee is coming off a very close decision loss to Maycee Barber in her last walk to the Octagon and hopes to put a halt to Silva’s rise.
The main card features ranked versus ranked bouts from nearly top-to-bottom.
Bantamweights Marlon “Chito” Vera and Pedro Munhoz collide in what should be a Fight of the Night contender. With so much on the line in the bantamweight division, a thrilling win for either Vera or Munhoz could put them in a big spot to end the year.
Although Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw from his welterweight showdown with budding contender Ian Machado Garry, “The Future” was able to stay on the card after Neil Magny stepped in on short notice. Magny was Garry’s initial callout back in May after he knocked out Daniel Rodriguez, so either way, the opponent was a win-win for Garry and it’s the perfect opportunity for Magny to get another quality win to fight forward in the rankings his next time out.
In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line versus Amanda Lemos, who is currently ranked No. 5 at 115 pounds. It’s a high stakes, all or nothing strawweight spectacular.
The main event features reigning defending bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and superstar No. 2 contender Sean O’Malley. This fight has been a long time in the making, and fight fans around the world are interested to see how their two styles will finally mesh once that Octagon door is closed.
A win for Sterling would add to his UFC record for bantamweight title defenses, and a win for O’Malley would back up his statement that he’s the best in the world.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
