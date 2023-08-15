UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 15, 2023

Suarez moved up one more spot this week, reaching the No. 8 overall spot and pushing Yan Xiaonan back to No. 9.

Lightweight

Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has been bouncing between the lightweight and welterweight divisions for some time. His UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos defeat to Vicente Luque on August 12th may have come at welterweight, but it impacted his lightweight ranking, dropping him from No. 9 to No. 10. Dan Hooker now moves into the top 10 with momentum after his epic win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

Light Heavyweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. showcased his power against former heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus, knocking him out in the first round. That win made it four in a row for Rountree Jr. and pushed him up two spots to No. 11 at 205 pounds.