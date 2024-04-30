UFC Rankings Report | Week of April 29, 2024

UFC Foundation
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and which spots are on the line at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg.
Six divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, heavyweight, and women’s flyweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez. The men and women's pound-for-pound lists also saw changes.
Men's Pound For Pound
Charles Oliveira dropped two spots to No. 13 in the overall men's rankings after his loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. This shift resulted in Israel Adesanya and Tom Aspinall moving up to No. 11 and No. 12.
Flyweight
The men's flyweight division witnessed significant switches. Alex Perez jumped into the top five at No. 5 following his main event KO victory, while Matheus Nicolau fell to No. 8.
Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape switched places, with Mokaev now at No. 6 and Kape at No. 7. Sumudaerji and David Dvorak also traded positions, with Sumudaerji now at No. 14 and Dvorak at No. 15.
Bantamweight
Jonathan Martinez and Mario Bautista exchanged positions, with Martinez now ranked No. 12 and Bautista at No. 13. Ricky Simon and Pedro Munhoz also swapped places, with Simon at No. 14 and Munhoz now at the edge of the Top 15 at No. 15.
Featherweight
Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell switched spots, with Barboza now at No. 11 and Mitchell at No. 12.
Light Heavyweight
Bogdan Guskov entered the light heavyweight rankings at No. 12 after his TKO victory over Ryan Spann, who dropped four positions to No. 15. Alonzo Menifield rose one position to No. 11.
Heavyweight
The only movement in the heavyweight division saw Curtis Blaydes and Stipe Miocic swapping positions, with Blaydes at No. 4 and Miocic at No. 5.
Women's Flyweight
Following their recent bout, Karine Silva and Ariane da Silva swapped positions, with Silva securing the decision victory and moving up to No. 12, while da Silva dropped to No. 13.
There are five fights going down at UFC 301 with at least one ranked fighter.
Kicking off the prelims, No. 13 women's strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz will face unranked Isamin Lucindo. Kowalkiewicz aims to extend her win streak to five, having last secured a decision win against Diana Belbita. Lucindo, the youngest woman on the UFC roster, won two out of three of her overall UFC outings, with her last victory being a submission over Polyana Viana.
On the main card, No. 13 Paul Craig meets No. 14 Caio Borralho. Craig suffered a third-round submission loss to Brendan Allen last November but has faced top contenders like Magomed Ankalev and former champion Jamahal Hill. Borralho remains undefeated in the UFC since his debut in 2022 and this promises to be an exciting showdown as both fighters vie to maintain their positions in the Top 15.
In the light heavyweight division, No. 10 Anthony Smith takes on No. 15 Victor Petrino. Smith aims to rebound from a round three KO loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. last December. Petrino, undefeated since his UFC debut in March, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Pedro.
The co-main event features No. 12 bantamweight Jonathan Martinez against unranked Jose Aldo. Martinez rides a six-fight win streak, including a TKO against Adrian Yanez in his last outing. Aldo, a hall of famer and former featherweight champion, looks to bounce back from losing against Merab Dvalishvili. This matchup promises to be a potential Fight of the Night.
In the main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against No. 10 Steve Erceg. Pantoja, undefeated since 2020, seeks another successful defense after his unanimous decision win against Brandon Royval last December. Erceg, undefeated in the UFC, poses a challenge with his recent KO victory over Matt Schnell. Saturday night is a momentous moment to see whether Pantoja can maintain his reign or if Erceg will start a new era.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
