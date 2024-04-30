UFC Rankings Report | Week of April 29, 2024

Flyweight

The men's flyweight division witnessed significant switches. Alex Perez jumped into the top five at No. 5 following his main event KO victory, while Matheus Nicolau fell to No. 8.

Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape switched places, with Mokaev now at No. 6 and Kape at No. 7. Sumudaerji and David Dvorak also traded positions, with Sumudaerji now at No. 14 and Dvorak at No. 15.

Bantamweight

Jonathan Martinez and Mario Bautista exchanged positions, with Martinez now ranked No. 12 and Bautista at No. 13. Ricky Simon and Pedro Munhoz also swapped places, with Simon at No. 14 and Munhoz now at the edge of the Top 15 at No. 15.