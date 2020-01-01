UFC Raleigh Scorecard

Unbeaten if Francis Ngannou never came into his life, Curtis Blaydes proved once again Saturday night why he is one of the elite heavyweights in the world, one who could very well be fighting for a title by the end of 2020. And yes, his wrestling and ground-and-pound attack are what many look out for, but as his TKO of former world champion Junior Dos Santos proved, his hands are nothing to dismiss, and if he hits you, he can hurt you, and if he hurts you, “Razor” gets you out of there. Looks like the rest of the year is going to be an interesting one for Mr. Blaydes.