UFC Raleigh Fight by Fight Preview

Curtis Blaydes vs Junior Dos Santos

The UFC’s first appearance in Raleigh closes out with a heavyweight contest that carries championship implications as the first month of 2020 inside the Octagon comes to a close.

Blaydes enters on a two-fight winning streak, having bounced back from his second loss to Francis Ngannou at the close of 2018 with a unanimous decision win over Justin Willis and a second-round finish of Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 242 in September. The 28-year-old talent continues to show improvement each time out, which is a testament to his work ethic, his willingness to learn and the high level coaching he receives with the Elevation Fight Team in Colorado.

The end of Dos Santos’ 2019 campaign ended the same way Blaydes’ 2018 did — with a first-round stoppage loss at the massive, explosive hands of Ngannou. Prior to their June meeting in Minneapolis, the former heavyweight champion had collected three straight wins, including back-to-back finishes of Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis to re-establish himself as a title threat in the big boy ranks.

While things at the very top of the division are still being sorted out, this is a crucial battle to maintain position in the ever-shifting heavyweight landscape. Both men like to stay active and envision themselves fighting for championship gold in the not too distant future, so expect a spirited affair to close out the night at PNC Arena on Saturday.