UFC Raises Record $370,500 During All-In Challenge

As part of the experience, the winner and guest will also stand on stage with UFC President Dana White during weigh-ins, help White create a fight as part of a matchmaking meeting, go to a private dinner with Berry, sit in Dana’s personal section during the event, meet guest athletes, receive a tour of UFC HQ and a training session at the UFC PI with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, along with custom Reebok merchandise, and the UFC replica belt collection.

To date, the All-In Challenge has raised over $50 million for hunger relief. For more information and/or to enter non-UFC associated challenges, please visit All-In Challenge.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.