UFC Raises Record $370,500 During All-In Challenge
All of the proceeds go directly to feeding those who are in need due to the circumstances created by COVID-19.
By Brian Smith
• Jun. 3, 2020
UFC recently partnered with Academy-Award winning actress Halle Berry to offer an exclusive “Ultimate UFC Experience” as part of Fanatics’ All-In Challenge for a three-day all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas during a UFC event of the winner’s choosing in 2021.
The 23-day sweepstakes raised $370,510, setting a new UFC record for a fundraising campaign.
Established by Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, the All-In Challenge aims to raise millions of dollars to feed those in need. The platform was launched in response to the mounting issues surrounding food insecurities associated with COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources across the nation.
“I believe when the world faces a crisis, businesses and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference,” said Fanatics Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rubin.
As part of the experience, the winner and guest will also stand on stage with UFC President Dana White during weigh-ins, help White create a fight as part of a matchmaking meeting, go to a private dinner with Berry, sit in Dana’s personal section during the event, meet guest athletes, receive a tour of UFC HQ and a training session at the UFC PI with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, along with custom Reebok merchandise, and the UFC replica belt collection.
To date, the All-In Challenge has raised over $50 million for hunger relief. For more information and/or to enter non-UFC associated challenges, please visit All-In Challenge.