UFC Raises Over $100,000 For Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation During International Fight Week

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, UFC partnered with Candlelighters across three charitable efforts during International Fight Week, including an auction for two tickets to watch UFC 266 from Dana White's VIP section, a 50/50 raffle and the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

More About Partnership Between UFC and Candlelighters

At the start of International Fight Week, UFC launched a combined online and in-venue 50/50 raffle campaign. Fans were able to participate in the 50/50 raffle at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, September 24 during the UFC Fan Experience and at ceremonial weigh-ins inside Park Theater. The raffle generated a total of $68,100 for Candlelighters.

Mike Fox, a longtime UFC fan from Sarasota, Florida was the winner of the 50/50 raffle. He and his son flew to Las Vegas to attend their first UFC event together.

Read About The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction

100% of the proceeds from ticket sales for the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony benefitted Candlelighters, totaling $23,450. The 2020 class inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame included Georges St-Pierre's induction into the Modern Wing, the induction of Jones vs Gustaffson I into the Fight Wing, Kevin Randleman's posthumous induction into the Pioneer Wing and UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner's induction into the Contributor Wing.