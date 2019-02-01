UFC Raises More Than USD $72,000 for Canucks For Kids Fund

More than 50 volunteers and employees were on hand during the event selling raffle tickets throughout the arena, raising a total of USD $72,116.44 (CAD $95,490), with half the proceeds (USD $36,058.22 / CAD $47,745) going to the Canucks For Kids Fund and the remaining half going to the winner, Nicole Paolo of Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

“The Canucks for Kids Fund would like to thank UFC for partnering with us for their inaugural Vancouver 50/50 Raffle at Rogers Arena,” Canucks For Kids Fund Senior Manager Diana Campbell said. “We are thankful for the generosity of the Canucks for Kids Fund, 50/50 supporters, and UFC fans all around British Columbia.”