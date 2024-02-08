UFC Raises More Than $95,000 For Local Toronto Charities As Part Of UFC 297 Fight Week

Founded in 1875 and affiliated with the University of Toronto, SickKids is one of Canada’s most research-intensive hospitals and has generated discoveries that have helped children globally. SickKids is a founding member of the Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high-quality, consistent, and coordinated approach to pediatric healthcare.

UFC also partnered with the MLSE Foundation to produce a three-day, province-wide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with net proceeds benefitting youth programs throughout Ontario. The raffle grossed $65,290 (CAD), with 50% ($32,645) advancing the organization’s mission.

See What UFC's Doing In The Community

As of today, a winner has not come forward to claim the other half of the 50/50 jackpot. Per the rules and regulations set forth by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the winner has six months to claim their winnings.

