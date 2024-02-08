 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Community

UFC Raises More Than $95,000 For Local Toronto Charities As Part Of UFC 297 Fight Week

UFC Partnered with SickKids Foundation and Maple Leafs Sports Entertainment Foundation (MLSE) To Raise More Than $95,000 (CAD) To Commemorate UFC’s Return To Ontario.
By Brian Smith • Feb. 8, 2024

UFC recently partnered with SickKids Foundation and Maple Leafs Sports Entertainment Foundation (MLSE) to raise more than $95,000 (CAD) to commemorate UFC’s return to Ontario as part of UFC 297 Fight Week.

UFC collaborated with SickKids to produce its first-ever Canadian online ticket sweepstakes with a winner and a guest receiving an all-expenses paid trip to Toronto to attend UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS, which took place at Scotiabank Arena on January 20.

The month-long campaign raised $30,000 (CAD) with all net proceeds benefitting the SickKids Foundation.

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his victory against Sean Strickland in a UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his victory against Sean Strickland in a UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Founded in 1875 and affiliated with the University of Toronto, SickKids is one of Canada’s most research-intensive hospitals and has generated discoveries that have helped children globally. SickKids is a founding member of the Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high-quality, consistent, and coordinated approach to pediatric healthcare.

UFC also partnered with the MLSE Foundation to produce a three-day, province-wide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with net proceeds benefitting youth programs throughout Ontario. The raffle grossed $65,290 (CAD), with 50% ($32,645) advancing the organization’s mission.

As of today, a winner has not come forward to claim the other half of the 50/50 jackpot. Per the rules and regulations set forth by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the winner has six months to claim their winnings.
 

UFC 297 Sweepstakes

Established in 2009 as the non-profit arms of the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Raptors (NBA), Argonauts (CFL), and FC (MLS), the MLSE Foundation has invested more than $45 million into Ontario communities.

Funds raised from MLSE-produced 50/50 raffles assist youth sports programs, making access more equitable while providing employment opportunities for kids and youth.

UFC also provided a VIP experience to Malakai Adam, an 11-year old patient from SickKids currently going through treatment after being diagnosed in 2021 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Kai was initially given a terminal diagnosis of three years to live, but due to a genetic mutation, he has a chance at remission. As part of the experience, Kai and his father, John, received floor tickets in the VIP section, met with guest athletes, and spent time with UFC CEO Dana White.

Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.7 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.

To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.

