UFC Raises More Than $70,500 for Boys Town Nevada During UFC 269 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with longstanding charitable partner Boys Town Nevada to raise $70,540 during UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier, which took place on Saturday, December 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC partnered with Boys Town Nevada on two charitable campaigns surrounding fight week, including a Charity Buzz auction for two tickets to watch UFC 269 from Dana White’s VIP seats and a week-long 50/50 raffle for all fans 18 years or older located anywhere within the state of Nevada at time of purchase.
“This week has been an amazing experience and we love partnering with UFC, one of our longest local partners of over 15 years here in Nevada,” said John Etzell, Executive Director of Boys Town Nevada. “We appreciate the opportunity to be able to host UFC athletes at our offices and raise money tonight. The net funds raised will go towards supporting our school-based programs. This event has been a big win for Boys Town Nevada and we can’t thank UFC enough.”
Malik Humphries, a longtime UFC fan from Colorado Springs, Colorado, purchased a $100 raffle ticket during UFC 269 and won $35,270 (50% of the jackpot). Malik flew to Las Vegas to watch his favorite athletes, Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier, while attending his first-ever live UFC event.
“This was my first vacation since the pandemic and with Nunes and Poirier on the card, I had to come to Las Vegas to see them live for my first UFC event,” said Humphries. “I saw the raffle while I was walking back to my seat from the concession stand and Boys Town Nevada seemed like a great charity. I bought a $100 ticket and I can’t believe it. This money is going to go towards my wife and I making a down payment on our first home. Crazy.”
Earlier in the week, UFC also hosted an athlete meet and greet / Christmas clothing giveaway for all kids who are members of Boys Town Nevada. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, UFC bantamweight Jessica Rose Clark and UFC middleweight Chris Curtis answered questions, took photos and signed autographs during the event.
“Coming and speaking to these kids and delivering a positive message was very important to me,” said Arlovski. “I had a lot of hardships growing up and now, as a fighter and a father, it’s important for these kids to know that no matter what obstacles they face, they can’t give up. They have to stay positive and motivated and they will succeed.
Boys Town Nevada brings an innovative approach to child and family care to those in need in the Las Vegas area. The site's array of services includes family-based services, such as In-Home Family ServicesSM and Common Sense Parenting® classes, which help to prevent disruption in the home and facilitate reunification by ensuring families have the supports and skills they need to create and maintain a safe, stable environment for their children.
