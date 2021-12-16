UFC Raises More Than $70,500 for Boys Town Nevada During UFC 269 Fight Week

Earlier in the week, UFC also hosted an athlete meet and greet / Christmas clothing giveaway for all kids who are members of Boys Town Nevada. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, UFC bantamweight Jessica Rose Clark and UFC middleweight Chris Curtis answered questions, took photos and signed autographs during the event.

“Coming and speaking to these kids and delivering a positive message was very important to me,” said Arlovski. “I had a lot of hardships growing up and now, as a fighter and a father, it’s important for these kids to know that no matter what obstacles they face, they can’t give up. They have to stay positive and motivated and they will succeed.

Boys Town Nevada brings an innovative approach to child and family care to those in need in the Las Vegas area. The site's array of services includes family-based services, such as In-Home Family ServicesSM and Common Sense Parenting® classes, which help to prevent disruption in the home and facilitate reunification by ensuring families have the supports and skills they need to create and maintain a safe, stable environment for their children.