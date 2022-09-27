UFC Raises More Than $68,000 For The UFC Foundation During UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

During the event, the raffle raised a total of $68,170 with net proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation.

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

Kennedy Hardy, a longtime UFC fan from Los Angeles, Calif., attended UFC 279 to celebrate his 39th birthday, and purchased the winning ticket during the prelims. His $100 ticket earned him half of the 50/50 jackpot, equaling $34,085.

“I’ve been a UFC fan for more than seven years and I enjoy attending the events live,” said Hardy. “I’m also a fan of donating to charitable organizations and the UFC Foundation was a no-brainer. They have a great mission and are working to do incredible things. I’m going to put my winnings towards purchasing a new home and attending UFC 281 in New York in November!”

The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.

Since 2017, UFC has produced 25 charitable 50/50 raffles throughout North America, which have raised more than $1.20 million in total, with proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC during Fight Week.

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Friday, December 9 – Saturday, December 10 at T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC 282. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.