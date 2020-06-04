UFC Raises More Than $63,000 in Support of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

The campaign originally offered the winner and a guest the opportunity to attend UFC 249: KHABIB vs. FERGUSON at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 18. However, following the postponement of the event due to COVID-19, the winner was given the opportunity to choose a future UFC event once fans are allowed to attend events.

Shane Roberts of London, UK, was chosen as the campaign’s winner. Shane has been an avid UFC fan for more than 10 years and regularly hosts watch parties for major PPV events.

“We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with UFC in helping us reach our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child,” said Caroline Ciocca, President & CEO Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

“A wish is prescribed hope, and now more than ever, our wish kids need us to keep them hopeful. The success of this Omaze campaign and the support from UFC fans proves that together we can bring that hope to kids even during these uncertain times.”

As part of the Omaze package, the winner and guest will also stand on stage with UFC President Dana White during weigh-ins, sit in Dana’s personal section, meet guest athletes, and receive a one-year membership to UFC GYM.

All proceeds from this campaign will benefit wishes granted for more than 30 Make-A-Wish Kids who live in Southern Nevada. Due to the pandemic, these wishes have been postponed, but will resume later this year.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada or to donate, please visit www.snv.wish.org.