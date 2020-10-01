UFC Raises More Than $53,000 for Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

After the first donation, UFC established an informational webpage in partnership with the Australian Red Cross, to provide real time statistics and information and to accept individual donations to help with all crisis relief efforts. UFC also launched a charitable “UFC Supports Australia” campaign by selling a bespoke t-shirt online at UFCStore.com and select retail outlets in Australia, with 100% of profits from sales going directly to the fund.

The six-month campaign launched during fight week of UFC 246, as UFC President Dana White and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor each produced PSA’s in conjunction with White wearing the UFC “Supports Australia” t-shirt during the UFC 246 press conference. Australia and New Zealand-based UFC athletes such as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, flyweight Kai Kara-France, light heavyweight Tyson Pedro, heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa, led the campaigns by promoting sales across UFC platforms.