UFC Raises More Than $24,500 In Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Community
In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this past September, UFC launched its first-ever statewide online 50/50 raffle, in partnership with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer treatment center and facility for pediatric catastrophic disease. The campaign, which was coordinated to run during key APEX and FIGHT ISLAND events, raised $24,690.
50% of the net proceeds – $12,345 – will help purchase equipment for the organization’s new pediatric physiotherapy fitness center, to help patients recover and stay active during treatment. UFC also donated an additional $5,000 to help purchase equipment.
“We were super excited to partner with UFC on this raffle and it was really important for this campaign to happen during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Annette Logan-Parker, President & CEO – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “We are so appreciative for all of the publicity we’ve received, and we’re excited to introduce our new physical therapy program, where these funds will help our kids the most.”
The winner of the other 50% of the jackpot, Robert Strumm of Las Vegas, came forward on October 2 with the winning ticket. Strumm, a long-time UFC fan, has attended numerous events and met his wife at a UFC Pay-Per-View event in 2011.
My wife, Anna-Lynn, and I are huge UFC fans and she saw one of UFC’s digital advertisements during the first week of the campaign,” said Strumm. “We developed a strategy and took turns buying raffle tickets at various times, dates and prices, and we were lucky enough to win with our $100 ticket!”
“We are very appreciative of UFC and Cure 4 The Kids for allowing us to participate and help raise funds, plus become winners as well.”
Recently approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, online 50/50 raffles will allow UFC to expand its fundraising efforts while also raising awareness for charitable organizations throughout the state of Nevada.
Since 2018, UFC has raised more than $373,000 for local Las Vegas charities during its 50/50 raffles at T-Mobile Arena and online, including Make-A-Wish, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Catholic Charities, Miracle Flights, Opportunity Village, Three Square Food Bank, and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.
For more information about Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, please visit Cure4TheKids.
Athletes
Joaquin Buckley: The Kick Heard Around The World
Athletes