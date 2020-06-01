UFC Raises More Than $24,500 In Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

50% of the net proceeds – $12,345 – will help purchase equipment for the organization’s new pediatric physiotherapy fitness center, to help patients recover and stay active during treatment. UFC also donated an additional $5,000 to help purchase equipment.

“We were super excited to partner with UFC on this raffle and it was really important for this campaign to happen during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Annette Logan-Parker, President & CEO – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “We are so appreciative for all of the publicity we’ve received, and we’re excited to introduce our new physical therapy program, where these funds will help our kids the most.”

The winner of the other 50% of the jackpot, Robert Strumm of Las Vegas, came forward on October 2 with the winning ticket. Strumm, a long-time UFC fan, has attended numerous events and met his wife at a UFC Pay-Per-View event in 2011.