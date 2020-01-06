UFC Raises More Than $146,000 for Direct Relief via sales of UFC-Branded Face Coverings

Active in all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 80 countries around the world, Direct Relief’s mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or the ability to pay.

The campaign launched in May when UFC became the first major sports organization to return with live events. During fight week of UFC 249: FERGUSON vs. GAETHJE, UFC launched the campaign, by offering fans a three-pack of UFC-branded face masks at UFCStore.com, with 100% of the profits from sales going directly to the organization.

At the conclusion of the six-month campaign, UFC sold more than 14,600 face coverings, which resulted in a total of $146,310 raised for Direct Relief’s global COVID-19 response fund.