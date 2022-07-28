UFC Raises More Than $140,500 For The UFC Foundation During International Fight Week

The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

To commemorate International Fight Week, UFC fundraised across three charitable campaigns surrounding the week-long celebration, including a Charity Buzz auction for two tickets to watch UFC 276 from Dana White’s VIP seats; a week-long 50/50 raffle; and ticket proceeds from the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

To coincide with IFW, UFC launched a statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle. Fans were able to participate in the raffle by purchasing tickets during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the UFC X Fan Experience, at ceremonial weigh-ins and during UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER at T-Mobile Arena. The raffle generated a total jackpot of $117,530, which serves as the second-highest 50/50 raffle total in UFC history.

Other funds raised during the week included $11,700 for two tickets to sit in Dana White’s VIP section during UFC 276 and a UFC record $36,325 in ticket sales proceeds from the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

As of today, a winner has not come forward to claim the other half of the 50/50 jackpot. Per the rules and regulations set forth by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), if the winning ticket is not claimed during the 30-day time frame, the entire jackpot will benefit the UFC Foundation.

The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.

Since 2017, UFC has produced 24 charitable 50/50 raffles throughout North America, which has raised more than $1.14 million, with proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC during Fight Week.

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Friday, September 9 – Saturday, September 10 at T-Mobile Arena as part of UFC 279: CHIMAEV vs. DIAZ. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.