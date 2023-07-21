UFC Raises More Than $130,500 For The UFC Foundation During International Fight Week

Fight Coverage
During the 11th Annual International Fight Week, UFC raised a total of $130,790 with net proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation.
To commemorate International Fight Week, UFC raised funds across three charitable campaigns surrounding the week-long celebration, including VIP sweepstakes with digital charity platform 15 Seconds of Fame, the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and a week-long 50/50 raffle.
To coincide with IFW, UFC launched a statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle. Fans were able to participate in the raffle by purchasing tickets during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, at the Las Vegas Convention Center during UFC X, at ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ at T-Mobile Arena. The raffle generated a total jackpot of $78,240, with 50% ($39,120) benefitting the UFC Foundation.
The winner of the remaining 50% of the jackpot, Jonathan Weber of Poinsettia, Ariz., who was making his second consecutive International Fight Week trip, will receive $39,120 after purchasing his 50/50 raffle ticket during UFC 290.
“We always contribute to the 50/50 raffle at every UFC event we attend,” said Weber. “We love watching the jackpot grow and build for the foundation. We have attended many UFC events and every time we go we buy raffle tickets! We’re going to take our winnings and pay some bills and create funds for our nine and four-year old daughters' savings accounts!”
Other funds raised during the week included $17,000 from a VIP sweepstakes for two tickets to sit in Dana White’s section during UFC 290 and $35,550 in ticket sales proceeds from the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
UFC’s CSR activations during International Fight Week also included athletes visiting patients currently undergoing treatment at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and hosting a two-day youth freestyle wrestling clinic in partnership with Wrestle Like a Girl at UFC X.
The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Since 2017, UFC has organized 29 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.55 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Friday, September 15 – Saturday, September 16 at T-Mobile Arena as part of NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs. SHEVCHENKO 2. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
