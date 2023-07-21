UFC Raises More Than $130,500 For The UFC Foundation During International Fight Week

To commemorate International Fight Week, UFC raised funds across three charitable campaigns surrounding the week-long celebration, including VIP sweepstakes with digital charity platform 15 Seconds of Fame, the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and a week-long 50/50 raffle.

To coincide with IFW, UFC launched a statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle. Fans were able to participate in the raffle by purchasing tickets during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, at the Las Vegas Convention Center during UFC X, at ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ at T-Mobile Arena. The raffle generated a total jackpot of $78,240, with 50% ($39,120) benefitting the UFC Foundation.

The winner of the remaining 50% of the jackpot, Jonathan Weber of Poinsettia, Ariz., who was making his second consecutive International Fight Week trip, will receive $39,120 after purchasing his 50/50 raffle ticket during UFC 290.