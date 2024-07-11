UFC RAISES MORE THAN $105,000 FOR THE UFC FOUNDATION DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

The UFC 303 – 50/50 raffle also launched on June 27 with fans being able to purchase tickets during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at the Las Vegas Convention Center during UFC X, at ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHAZKA 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

The raffle raised $78,990, with net funds benefitting local charities. Ben Bolton, from Dane County, Wisconsin, purchased a $100 ticket during UFC 303 and won $39,495 by securing the winning numbers.

“We are huge UFC fans and we’ve entered a lot of 50/50 raffles over the year,” said Bolton. “Winning here at UFC 303 makes us even, and it’s great that we can help the UFC Foundation in the process. “We can’t wait to come back to Vegas for UFC 306 at the Sphere!”