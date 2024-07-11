 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka prepare to fight at UFC 303
Community

UFC RAISES MORE THAN $105,000 FOR THE UFC FOUNDATION DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

UFC Fan Wins More Than $39,000 Net Proceeds Benefit UFC Foundation
Jul. 11, 2024

During the 12th Annual International Fight Week, UFC raised a total of $105,690 with net proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation.

To commemorate UFC’s annual week-long celebration of combat sports, UFC raised charitable funds from the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and by hosting a statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle.

On Thursday, June 27, more than 1,000 fans attended the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, that took place at T-Mobile Arena. The annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts, with $26,700 in ticket sales benefitting the UFC Foundation.

The UFC 303 – 50/50 raffle also launched on June 27 with fans being able to purchase tickets during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at the Las Vegas Convention Center during UFC X, at ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHAZKA 2 at T-Mobile Arena. 

The raffle raised $78,990, with net funds benefitting local charities. Ben Bolton, from Dane County, Wisconsin, purchased a $100 ticket during UFC 303 and won $39,495 by securing the winning numbers.

“We are huge UFC fans and we’ve entered a lot of 50/50 raffles over the year,” said Bolton. “Winning here at UFC 303 makes us even, and it’s great that we can help the UFC Foundation in the process. “We can’t wait to come back to Vegas for UFC 306 at the Sphere!”

The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Class inductees

UFC also partnered with Wrestle Like A Girl to host a two-day freestyle clinic at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for female wrestlers ages 5 – 17, as part of UFC X, the two-day fully immersive and interactive fan experience. Members of the UNLV Wrestling team also joined the clinic and served as guest coaches for the event.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with UFC for the third consecutive year during UFC X,” said Amy Zirneklis, Wrestle Like A Girl Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “This event is a highlight for us as it draws athletes from across the region and creates an environment where everyone feels inspired and motivated! Freestyle clinics build awareness of girls’ Olympic wrestling and creates a space to engage and educate fans of MMA. We’re excited to come back next year!” 

Founded in 2016, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good, focusing on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education, and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.

The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.

Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $1.9 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION

 

