UFC Raises Funds For The 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala

UFC raised the funds by auctioning off two seats in UFC President Dana White’s VIP section for UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden and two seats to attend the Stand Up For Heroes Gala, which took place at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Both events were completely sold out.

“We are grateful for our friends and partners at UFC,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We’re excited to be part of an amazing prize that promises a weekend of excitement, fun and special meaning for the winner, while helping to provide critical funds to support the military and veteran community.”