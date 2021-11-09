UFC Raises Funds For The 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala

Athletes
UFC recently partnered with The Bob Woodruff Foundation and global fundraising platform Charity Buzz to raise $22,000 towards the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala, which took place on Monday, November 8.
UFC raised the funds by auctioning off two seats in UFC President Dana White’s VIP section for UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden and two seats to attend the Stand Up For Heroes Gala, which took place at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Both events were completely sold out.
“We are grateful for our friends and partners at UFC,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We’re excited to be part of an amazing prize that promises a weekend of excitement, fun and special meaning for the winner, while helping to provide critical funds to support the military and veteran community.”
Stand Up For Heroes, New York’s highly anticipated night of hope, healing and laughter raises awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Established in 2006, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is one of the leading non-profit organizations whose mission is to find, fund, shape and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.
Stand Up For Heroes featured performances by comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Brandi Carlile, Jim Gaffigan, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and more.
The event highlighted inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.
Over the past 15 years, the gala has raised over $60 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation’s impacted veterans, service members and their families.
To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape programs that meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity.
