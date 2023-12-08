UFC Raises and Donates More Than $80,000 to Commemorate Veterans Day as part of UFC 295 Fight Week

Athletes
UFC recently partnered with several non-profit organizations to raise and donate more than $80,000 while commemorating Veterans Day as part of UFC 295 Fight Week.
UFC raised a portion of the funds via an international online ticket sweepstakes for an all-expenses paid trip to New York to sit in UFC CEO Dana White’s VIP seats while attending UFC 295: PROCHAKA vs. PEREIRA, which took place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 11.
The month-long campaign, administered across the 15SecondsOfFame platform, was presented in partnership with Anthem Snacks, a SOF combat Veteran-owned and operated premium Meat Snack company, with net proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Charitable Trust, an organization that provides meaningful and sustainable resources to Green Berets and their families, and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, an organization that raises money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our wounded warriors.
“Thank you to UFC and the UFC Foundation for their partnership,” said Cameron Davis – Special Forces Charitable Trust Operations & Program Director. “Through our collaboration, we have not only raised awareness for the Special Forces Charitable Trust, but also made a significant contribution that will profoundly impact the lives of Green Berets and their families.”
In addition, UFC also made a donation to the HunterSeven Foundation, an organization that leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population.
HunterSeven and Disabled American Veterans, a partner of ESPN, were also prominently integrated throughout the broadcast and featured on the Octagon canvas.
We are grateful for our partnership with UFC,” said Alex Karalexis, Executive Director – Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. “UFC’s injury-specific custom gyms and physical therapy rooms will provide veterans with everything they need in the comfort of their home. UFC has always gone above and beyond for the men and women who have served our country with distinction, which is aligned with its CSR program's mission. We can’t wait to collaborate on more homes for veterans!”
UFC also continued its longstanding partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation by serving as a sponsor during its 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event that took place on November 6 in New York.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
