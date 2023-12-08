UFC Raises and Donates More Than $80,000 to Commemorate Veterans Day as part of UFC 295 Fight Week

UFC raised a portion of the funds via an international online ticket sweepstakes for an all-expenses paid trip to New York to sit in UFC CEO Dana White’s VIP seats while attending UFC 295: PROCHAKA vs. PEREIRA, which took place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 11.

See What's Happening In The Community

The month-long campaign, administered across the 15SecondsOfFame platform, was presented in partnership with Anthem Snacks, a SOF combat Veteran-owned and operated premium Meat Snack company, with net proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Charitable Trust, an organization that provides meaningful and sustainable resources to Green Berets and their families, and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, an organization that raises money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our wounded warriors.