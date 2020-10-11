UFC Raises $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation During UF – SEA T-Shirt Campaign

Community
Community
UFC sold more than 630 t-shirts, which resulted in an $11,000 contribution towards the foundation's 14th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala.
UFC recently partnered with The Bob Woodruff Foundation to serve as the charitable beneficiary of its "UF – SEA” t-shirt campaign, which launched in conjunction with July’s UFC FIGHT ISLAND series of events in Abu Dhabi.
In response to a segment featured on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” UFC President Dana White developed a series of “UF – SEA” t-shirts and made them available for sale on UFCStore.com, with 100% of profits from sales benefitting The Bob Woodruff Foundation on behalf of Oliver. White also launched the campaign with a lighthearted video in response to Oliver.
During this campaign, UFC sold more than 630 t-shirts, which resulted in an $11,000 contribution towards the foundation’s 14th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala, which took place on Wednesday, November 18.
Over the past 13 years, this gala has raised over $55 million which provided more than 500 financial grants to military veterans nationwide. UFC served as a Bronze-level corporate sponsor during the event.
“It’s so great to see two long-time supporters of the veteran community come together in unlikely ways,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO – The Bob Woodruff Foundation. “John Oliver has been a huge supporter of the Bob Woodruff Foundation over the years and now, thanks to some good-natured sparring with Dana White, the ‘UF – SEA’ t-shirt has helped raise critical funds to support our veterans at a time when they need it the most.”
Established in 2006, The Bob Woodruff Foundation is one of the leading non-profit organizations with a mission to ensure that injured post 9/11 service members, veterans and their families thrive long after they return home.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity.
To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $75 million to Find, Fund and Shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members across the nation. The non-profits grant programs have assisted more than 12 million veterans, service members and their families.
For more information, please visit The Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Athletes
Joaquin Buckley: The Kick Heard Around The World
Athletes