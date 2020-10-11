UFC Raises $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation During UF – SEA T-Shirt Campaign

Over the past 13 years, this gala has raised over $55 million which provided more than 500 financial grants to military veterans nationwide. UFC served as a Bronze-level corporate sponsor during the event.

“It’s so great to see two long-time supporters of the veteran community come together in unlikely ways,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO – The Bob Woodruff Foundation. “John Oliver has been a huge supporter of the Bob Woodruff Foundation over the years and now, thanks to some good-natured sparring with Dana White, the ‘UF – SEA’ t-shirt has helped raise critical funds to support our veterans at a time when they need it the most.”

Established in 2006, The Bob Woodruff Foundation is one of the leading non-profit organizations with a mission to ensure that injured post 9/11 service members, veterans and their families thrive long after they return home.