UFC RAISES $10,000 FOR THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN NEVADA'S 65th ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

UFC raised the funds by auctioning off two seats in UFC President Dana White’s VIP section for UFC 272: COVINGTON vs. MASVIDAL, which took place on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“We are extremely excited about forming a partnership with UFC and continuing to make a difference within Southern Nevada,” said Jason DiOrio, Director of Corporate Partnerships, United Way of Southern Nevada. “The funds raised from this campaign with UFC will be dispersed within our community to continue giving Southern Nevadans access to quality education, housing, and the opportunity to succeed.”

Established in 1957, the United Way of Southern Nevada is a nonpartisan and independent advocate for young children, students, working families, and community development through a focus on Student Success, Workforce Development and Community Supports. UWSN advocates for opportunities to improve early education, high school achievement, workforce readiness and emergency assistance.

Since expanding its assistance programs statewide in 1980, the United Way of Southern Nevada has impacted the local community by providing housing, food and utility assistance to over 770,000 residents, supported more than $40,500 students from pre-k – 12th grade and over 1,500 job and coaching training recipients.

UWSN annually partners with more than 75 local nonprofits to provide education, career, food, shelter and utility assistance with proven results.

In 2020, the United Way of Southern Nevada launched the UWSN Emergency Needs Fund. Since its inception, the fund has deployed more than $2.4 million to more than 35 organizations providing support to individuals and families directly affected by COVID-19.

For more information, please visit United Way of Southern Nevada.