UFC Raises $10,000 For The Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund

The McConaughey’s launched the Uvalde Relief Fund in June, following the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in which 21 people were killed and 17 were injured.

McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, traveled to his hometown the following week with his family to raise awareness and funds for the families of the victims while launching the relief fund. 100% of all donations to the relief fund support grief counseling and other immediate and long-term needs of the community.

Established by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, The just keep livin Foundation is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

Since 2008, the foundation has implemented after-school fitness programs for students between the ages of 14 – 18 in 40 inner city high schools / sites across the United States, serving 3,000 students in 14 cities.

For more information, please visit The Just Keep Livin Foundation.