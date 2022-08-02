UFC Raises $10,000 For The Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund

Athletes
UFC recently partnered with The Just Keep Livin Foundation and global fundraising platform Charity Buzz to raise $10,000 towards the organization’s Uvalde Relief Fund.
UFC raised the funds by auctioning off two seats in UFC President Dana White’s VIP section for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs. EMMETT, which took place in Austin in June.
“Big thanks and appreciation goes to UFC for collaborating with us in our efforts to support the people of Uvalde following the tragic mass shooting,” said Matthew and Camila McConaughey, Founders of The just keep livin’ Foundation. “The funds generated through this partnership will help provide for both the immediate and long-term needs of the surviving families and the entire community during the long and difficult healing process. With gratitude, in the meantime and all times, just keep livin.”
The McConaughey’s launched the Uvalde Relief Fund in June, following the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in which 21 people were killed and 17 were injured.
McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, traveled to his hometown the following week with his family to raise awareness and funds for the families of the victims while launching the relief fund. 100% of all donations to the relief fund support grief counseling and other immediate and long-term needs of the community.
Established by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, The just keep livin Foundation is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.
Since 2008, the foundation has implemented after-school fitness programs for students between the ages of 14 – 18 in 40 inner city high schools / sites across the United States, serving 3,000 students in 14 cities.
For more information, please visit The Just Keep Livin Foundation.
