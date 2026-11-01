UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and fight recaps.
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka (32-6-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) collides with undefeated No. 5 ranked contender Navajo Stirling (11-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who's won each of his last three fights by TKO.
Aljamain Sterling vs Kevin Vallejos
In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (26-5, fighting out of Uniondale, NY) meets No. 9 ranked Kevin Vallejos (18-1, fighting out of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina) in a high-stakes matchup at 145 pounds.
Dan Hooker vs Brian Ortega
UFC fan-favorite Dan Hooker (24-15, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to snap a three-fight skid against former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, CA) at lightweight.
Kyoji Horiguchi vs Asu Almabayev
Former UFC flyweight title challenger and No. 5 ranked contender Kyoji Horiguchi (36-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) squares off against No. 7 ranked Asu Almabayev (24-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan), who scored a Suloev Stretch submission last time out.
Jared Cannonier vs Ikram Aliskerov
In the main card opener, former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (18-10, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) takes on Ikram Aliskerov (18-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) in a matchup of Top 15 contenders.