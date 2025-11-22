Prelim Results | UFC Qatar

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time ever on Saturday, November 22.
Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights collide as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker airs at a special time: prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by main card action at 1pm ET/10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Marek Bujlo vs Denzel Freeman
- The actions kicks off with a pair of heavyweight newcomers as Marek Bujlo (6-0, fighting out of Elk, Masuria, Poland) takes on Denzel Freeman (6-1, fighting out of Denver, CO)
Nurullo Aliev vs Shem Rock
- Unbeaten lightweight prospect Nurullo Aliev (10-0, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan) battles UFC newcomer Shem Rock (12-1-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England)
Ismail Naurdiev vs Ryan Loder
- Middleweight Ismail Naurdiev (24-8, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) squares off against The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 winner Ryan Loder (8-2, fighting out of Sacramento, CA)
Bekzat Almakhan vs Aleksandre Topuria
- Rising bantamweight prospects collide as Bekzat Almakhan (12-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) locks horns with Aleksandre Topuria (6-1, fighting out of Alicante, Spain)
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Rafael Cerqueira
- Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (7-0, fighting out of Turkey) takes on Rafael Cerqueira (11-3, fighting out of Salvador, BA, Brazil)
Alex Perez vs Asu Almabayev
- No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez (25-9, fighting out of Lemoore, CA) returns to the Octagon following a year-and-a-half layoff due to injury to battle No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev (22-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan)
Nicolas Dalby vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
- UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby (23-6-1, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark) looks to get back in the win column against UFC newcomer Saygid Izagakhmaev (22-2)
Bogdan Grad vs Luke Riley
- In the featured prelim, DWCS alum Bogdan Grad (15-3, fighting out of Graz, Austria) faces Next Generation MMA representative and UFC newcomer Luke Riley (11-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) at lightweight
