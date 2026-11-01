Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling, Live From ABHA Arena In Doha, Qatar On November 21
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 21, 2026
The Octagon returns to Doha, Qatar, on November 21 for a thrilling light heavyweight main event between former champion Jiří Procházka and red-hot contender Navajo Stirling.
The preliminary card features the return of Aleksandre Topuria, brother of former two-division champion Ilia Topuria, alongside numerous rising prospects including Alessandro Costa, Shamil Gaziev and Santiago Luna.
UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and fight recaps.