The preliminary card features the return of Aleksandre Topuria, brother of former two-division champion Ilia Topuria, alongside numerous rising prospects including Alessandro Costa, Shamil Gaziev and Santiago Luna.

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UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights and fight recaps.