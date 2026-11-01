See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling, Live From ABHA Arena In Doha, Qatar On November 21, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 21, 2026
The Octagon returns to Doha, Qatar, on November 21 for a thrilling light heavyweight main event between former champion Jiří Procházka and red-hot contender Navajo Stirling. See how the judges score every round of every fight below.
UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards.