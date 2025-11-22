 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a round iduring the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Qatar

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, Live From ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar On November 22, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 22, 2025

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time ever on Saturday, November 22.

Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights collide as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker airs at a special time: prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by main card action at 1pm ET/10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Marek Bujlo vs Denzel Freeman

Athlete Profiles: Marek Bujlo | Denzel Freeman

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Nurullo Aliev vs Shem Rock

Athlete Profiles: Nurullo Aliev | Shem Rock

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Ismail Naurdiev vs Ryan Loder

Athlete Profiles: Ismail Naurdiev | Ryan Loder

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Bekzat Almakhan vs Aleksandre Topuria

Athlete Profiles: Bekzat Almakhan | Aleksandre Topuria

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Rafael Cerqueira

Athlete Profiles: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev | Rafael Cerqueira

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Alex Perez vs Asu Almabayev

Athlete Profiles: Alex Perez | Asu Almabayev

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Nicolas Dalby vs Saygid Izagakhmaev

Athlete Profiles: Nicolas Dalby | Saygid Izagakhmaev

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Bogdan Grad vs Luke Riley

Athlete Profiles: Bogdan Grad | Luke Riley

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi

Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Kyoji Horiguchi

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev

Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Shamil Gaziev

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Jack Hermansson vs Myktybek Orolbai

Athlete Profiles: Jack Hermansson | Myktybek Orolbai

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield

Athlete Profiles: Volkan Oezdemir | Alonzo Menifield

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry

Athlete Profiles: Belal Muhammad | Ian Machado Garry

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker

Athlete Profiles: Arman Tsarukyan | Dan Hooker

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Order UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2025. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Tags
judges scorecards
official scorecards
scorecards
UFC Qatar