Official Scorecards | UFC Qatar

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time ever on Saturday, November 22.
Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights collide as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker airs at a special time: prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by main card action at 1pm ET/10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Official Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Marek Bujlo vs Denzel Freeman
Nurullo Aliev vs Shem Rock
Ismail Naurdiev vs Ryan Loder
Bekzat Almakhan vs Aleksandre Topuria
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Rafael Cerqueira
Alex Perez vs Asu Almabayev
Nicolas Dalby vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
Bogdan Grad vs Luke Riley
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev
Jack Hermansson vs Myktybek Orolbai
Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield
Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry
Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2025. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT.