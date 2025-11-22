Main Card Results | UFC Qatar

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time ever on Saturday, November 22.
Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights collide as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker airs at a special time: prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by main card action at 1pm ET/10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi
- In the main card opener, No. 11 ranked flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov (17-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) welcomes Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) back to the Octagon nine years after his last UFC appearance
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev
- Fresh off a knockout win earlier this month, No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (15-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) steps in on three day's notice to challenge No. 11 ranked Shamil Gaziev (14-1, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain)
Jack Hermansson vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Perennial middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (24-9, fighting out of Oslo, Norway, by way of Uddevalla, Sweden) makes the move to welterweight to face Myktybek Orolbai (14-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield
- Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir (20-8, fighting out of Fribourg, Switzerland) squares off against No. 14 ranked Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)
Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry
- In the co-main event, former welterweight champion and No. 2 ranked Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) collides with No. 6 ranked Ian Machado Garry (16-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) in a high-stakes pairing that could alter the title picture at 170 pounds
Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker
- In the main event, top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) and No. 6 ranked Dan Hooker (24-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) clash with hopes that the winner leaves Qatar as the next challenger for 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria.
