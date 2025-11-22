 Skip to main content
UFC lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker standing side-by-side over a red and white background
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Qatar

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, Live From ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar On November 22
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Nov. 22, 2025

UFC brings the Octagon to Qatar for the first time ever on Saturday, November 22.

Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker top the bill in a bout that will play a major factor in the title picture at 155 pounds. In the co-main event, elite welterweights collide as former champion Belal Muhammad faces Ian Machado Garry.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker airs at a special time: prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by main card action at 1pm ET/10am PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi

  • In the main card opener, No. 11 ranked flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov (17-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) welcomes Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) back to the Octagon nine years after his last UFC appearance

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev

  • Fresh off a knockout win earlier this month, No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (15-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) steps in on three day's notice to challenge No. 11 ranked Shamil Gaziev (14-1, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Jack Hermansson vs Myktybek Orolbai

  • Perennial middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (24-9, fighting out of Oslo, Norway, by way of Uddevalla, Sweden) makes the move to welterweight to face Myktybek Orolbai (14-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Volkan Oezdemir vs Alonzo Menifield

  • Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir (20-8, fighting out of Fribourg, Switzerland) squares off against No. 14 ranked Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Belal Muhammad vs Ian Machado Garry

  • In the co-main event, former welterweight champion and No. 2 ranked Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) collides with No. 6 ranked Ian Machado Garry (16-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) in a high-stakes pairing that could alter the title picture at 170 pounds

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker

  • In the main event, top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) and No. 6 ranked Dan Hooker (24-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) clash with hopes that the winner leaves Qatar as the next challenger for 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch

Order UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2025. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Tags
Event Night Results
fight night results
fight results
Live Results
results
UFC Qatar