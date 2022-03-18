UFC Primed For Abu Dhabi Return With UFC 281 On October 22

With UFC® hosting the first full-capacity event internationally in London this week, the return to Abu Dhabi continues the organization’s event expansion following the pandemic. UFC 281 will be a blockbuster event, including a crowd-pleasing title bout. Fans are encouraged to register their interest here to receive early access tickets, news, and event information regarding the range of events taking place during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Whilst Abu Dhabi has been the home to international UFC events over the pandemic, UFC 281 will mark the first time events and activations can return in full form in the emirate since UFC 242: KHABIB vs POIRIER in September 2019. The third Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will host events such as concerts, workshops, pool parties and city-wide activations featuring some of the biggest UFC stars.

"I can't wait to bring another event back to Abu Dhabi" said UFC President Dana White. "Every time we go there the events get bigger and better, and this year we are going all out and bringing back Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in addition to more incredible fights. Fans are not going to want to miss this one."