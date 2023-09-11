UFC, PRIME Hydration, And OnSide Host Youth Mentoring Program Event With Legacy Youth Zone In London

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“We had a great time hanging out with these kids today,” said Jedrzejczyk. “All of these kids are working to make a better life for themselves, and we’re here to provide additional motivation to help them reach their goals. This is really cool.”

During the event, all four participants spent time with the students, who were selected in recognition of their academic achievements, by playing games, answering questions, taking photos, and eating lunch provided by Legacy Youth Zone.

“These kids are at an important part in their lives, and they need to see positive role models who are also working to overcome their obstacles and reach their goals,” commented Aspinall. “We need programs like this across the UK, and especially where I’m from, in Manchester, this would be great to have for all kids.”