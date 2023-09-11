Embedded
UFC recently partnered with PRIME Hydration and OnSide to host a private youth mentoring event at the Legacy Youth Zone in London, as part of UFC 286: EDWARDS vs. USMAN 3 fight week.
“Our partnership with UFC is extremely beneficial to our members and other young people in South London,” said Legacy CEO Barnabas Shelbourne. “We are so thankful for UFC’s support, and we hope this event enables us to develop more programs and reach more young people throughout the U.K.”
Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, and UFC featherweight Arnold Allen were joined by PRIME Hydration co-Founder KSI as they surprised 100 middle and high school students with a visit, meet and greet and Q&A as part of UFC’s partnership with OnSide.
UFC, PRIME Hydration, And OnSide Host Youth Mentoring Program Event With Legacy Youth Zone In London
“We had a great time hanging out with these kids today,” said Jedrzejczyk. “All of these kids are working to make a better life for themselves, and we’re here to provide additional motivation to help them reach their goals. This is really cool.”
During the event, all four participants spent time with the students, who were selected in recognition of their academic achievements, by playing games, answering questions, taking photos, and eating lunch provided by Legacy Youth Zone.
“These kids are at an important part in their lives, and they need to see positive role models who are also working to overcome their obstacles and reach their goals,” commented Aspinall. “We need programs like this across the UK, and especially where I’m from, in Manchester, this would be great to have for all kids.”
A native of London, KSI has made a point to give back to local youth during his entire career and has a special place in his heart for his hometown when it comes to being a role model.
“For me, I believe using my platforms to raise awareness and give back to local youth communities – it’s one of the main reasons I was put on this Earth,” said KSI. “I have a very large, young fanbase, and giving back whenever I can, is always a priority. My message to the youth has always been that they can do whatever they put their minds toward. The world is literally their oyster, so go get it!”
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation and PRIME Hydration made a $25,000 donation to OnSide as part of their continuing support of UFC’s youth mentoring program, which operates in the Croydon and Wolverhampton Legacy Youth Zone locations.
PRIME Hydration, the Official Sports Drink of UFC, also serves as a sponsor of the UFC Foundation.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
