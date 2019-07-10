UFC Presents Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award At Sports Humanitarian Awards
UFC Champion Henry Cejudo And Actress Maggie Q Presented The Award On Behalf Of UFC To Lina Khalifeh, Founder Of SheFighter, The First Women's-Only Self-Defense School In The Middle East.
Jul. 10, 2019
On Tuesday, July 9, at a ceremony in Los Angeles, UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo and actress Maggie Q presented the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award on behalf of UFC to Lina Khalifeh, founder of SheFighter , the first women’s -only, self -defense school in the Middle East.
Social Post
Khalifeh’s mission is to empower women both physically and psychologically through martial arts. Since launching SheFighter in 2012, Khalifeh has trained more than 18 ,000 women globally and has launched studios in over 35 countries, as she works with women all over the world to learn self -defense and inspires them to take on active roles in society.
The Sports Humanitarian Awards celebrate those who have used the power of sports to make a positive impact on society. The evening benefited The Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation, where more than $ 1 million was raised through the net proceeds from the Sports Humanitarian Awards.
ESPN will showcase highlights from the ceremony on Thursday, July 18, during a special one-hour program at 7 p.m. ET.