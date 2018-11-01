UFC Prague: The Scorecard

3 – Petr Yan

“NO MERCY” That’s what fight fans have had on their mind ever since Petr Yan made his Octagon debut last year, and it’s getting louder and louder with each fight. Last weekend, Yan moved to 4-0 in the UFC with a win over John Dodson, a veteran contender that is always a tough style matchup and someone almost impossible to look good against. Yan figured out “The Magician” and impressed while doing it. After the fight, “No Mercy” called for a fight with Jimmie Rivera. I’m in.

4 – Dwight Grant

Dwight Grant’s first UFC fight against Zak Ottow was everything the Brooklynite didn’t want for his debut. If he would have been finished in the midst of a furious striking exchange or dropped a Fight of the Night battle on the scorecards, he probably would have been able to live with it. But losing a decision in a war of nerves wasn’t what he signed up for. So on Saturday, he scored a highlight reel knockout of Carlo Pedersoli, and all is well in the world of “The Body Snatcher,” whose trip home won’t compare to the one after the Ottow fight. And that’s a good thing.

5 – Diego Ferreira

Another one of the stellar fighters coming out of Sayif Saud’s Fortis MMA gym, Diego Ferreira has quietly compiled a four-fight winning streak that includes two knockouts over the last couple years, and in a stacked lightweight division, he’s a threat to everybody thanks to his stellar ground game and rapidly improving striking. In Prague, Ferreira defeated one of the toughest outs in the weight class in Rustam Khabilov, kicking off 2019 in style. I’m no matchmaker, but you know what would be a great fight? Ferreira versus Gilbert Burns.