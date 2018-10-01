UFC Prague Open Workouts Recap

Wednesday's open workouts took place in a large opening in the heart of Harfa Shopping Center. The multi-level mall provided fans the perfect opportunity to watch Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Stefan Struve, and Lucie Pudilova put on a show.

Kicking things off was De Lima, who display his power and precision with some nice mitt work. Fans lined the guardrails to see De Lima and made noise throughout his entire workout.

Next up was "Marreta". Santos started his workout with some work on the ground. Then, much to the delight of the audience, decided to destroy some pads. Santos looked explosive, relaxed and ready for his main event clash with Blachowicz on Saturday. He exited the stage after receiving an ovation from the crowd and passing out some free “Team Marreta” merchandise.