UFC Prague - Final Results

Liz Carmouche (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) def Lucie Pudilova by Unanimous Decision

As the only Czech Republic native on the card, Lucie Pudilova had fans at the O2 in her corner from the start of her fight against No. 6-ranked contender Liz Carmouche, but it was the veteran flyweight Carmouche who left the Octagon with the three-round unanimous decision victory.

With the crowd roaring, Pudilova (8-4) came out fast, trying to keep Carmouche (13-6) at bay with her kicks. But the Californian was taking no chances, and as soon as she was able to close the distance, she bulled Pudilova into the fence and kept her there until she was able to score the takedown with a minute and a half left in the round. Pudilova was able to cut Carmouche on the head in the midst of their grappling, but it was a clear round for “Girlrilla.”

Pudilova was busy with her striking attack through much of the second stanza, but just when she was starting to get in a solid rhythm, Carmouche slammed her to the mat with 1:39 left. Yet when Carmouche appeared to be taking over again, Pudilova scrambled her way into her opponent’s guard and began landing with hard strikes from the top position to finish the round strong.

In the third, Carmouche went finishing for submissions on the mat and nearly locked up a heel hook, but a ferocious series of elbows from Pudilova ignited the crowd and got the home country favorite free. There were more frantic attacks by Pudilova in the closing moments of the bout, but when the scores were tallied, they were for Carmouche via scores of 30-27 and 29-28 twice.

