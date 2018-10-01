UFC Prague – Fight by Fight

JAN BLACHOWICZ VS. THIAGO SANTOS

A pair of light heavyweights with title aspirations in 2019 will clash as Jan Blachowicz will take on Thiago Santos in the main event for the first ever UFC card in Prague. Long considered a future contender at 205 pounds, Blachowicz had a rough start to his UFC career but has recently rattled off four wins in a row, including a pair of statement-making wins against Jimi Manuwa and Nikita Krylov in his most recent performances. Blachowicz has no problem throwing hands with his opponents or showing off his world-class ground game if that’s what he needs to do to get the job done. He might need all those weapons going up against a heavy-hitter like Santos, who found new life in the light heavyweight division after spending most of his career at 185 pounds. Santos has earned two wins in a row at 205 pounds, including a jaw-rattling knockout against Jimi Manuwa last December. It’s a huge fight for both athletes, with the winner potentially being positioned for a No. 1 contender’s bout later this year.