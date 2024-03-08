UFC 299 Main Event Simulation From EA Sports

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been the talk of the sports world since he took the belt from Aljamain Sterling. But on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, "Suga" Sean will face a tough challenge in his first title defense when he meets the only man to beat him, top contender Marlon "Chito" Vera, in the main event of UFC 299.

EA Sports plugged this matchup into the outstanding UFC 5 game, and this is how it played out.