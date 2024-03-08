UFC 299 Main Event Simulation From EA Sports

Gaming
Who Will Win This Saturday's Main Event? The UFC 5 Game From EA Sports Has Made Its Prediction.
Who Will Win This Saturday's Main Event? The UFC 5 Game from EA Sports has made its prediction using Simulation Mode, which uses real-time rounds and increased damage and stamina drain to emulate an authentic fighting experience. EA SPORTS UFC 5 is the next evolution of the fight game. Experience unrivaled graphics upgrades, all-new damage systems, and more new features that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion.
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been the talk of the sports world since he took the belt from Aljamain Sterling. But on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, "Suga" Sean will face a tough challenge in his first title defense when he meets the only man to beat him, top contender Marlon "Chito" Vera, in the main event of UFC 299.
EA Sports plugged this matchup into the outstanding UFC 5 game, and this is how it played out.
UFC 299 Main Event Simulation | EA SPORTS UFC 5
Do you agree or disagree with this prediction? We'll find out Saturday March 9 if this simulation was correct.
Predict all your favorite matchups in the Simulation Mode of UFC 5 from EA Sports, available now for XBOX and Playstation.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
