UFC PPV Customs | The Latest in Fight Week Fashion

Combining bold style with a nod to the city’s energy, the UFC 311 Varsity Jacket was an instant hit. This heavyweight bomber, all-black with detailed patches and embroidery running down each sleeve, brought a unique mix of UFC pride and LA streetwear vibes to UFC’s first PPV event of 2025. The eye-catching patchwork celebrated both the iconic fight culture and the vibrant personality of LA, making it more than just a piece of apparel – it’s a collectible. With “Los Angeles” stitched prominently across the front and bold “311” branding on the back, the jacket stood out as a wearable tribute to an unforgettable event and amazing night of fights in Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome.