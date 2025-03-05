UFC PPV Customs | The Latest in Fight Week Fashion

Each UFC Pay-Per-View event has its own energy, culture, and location, and is packed with unforgettable moments. UFC PPV Customs capture the spirit of each fight night, delivering unique, event-inspired pieces that bring fans closer to the action – read more below and collect them all at UFC Store!
UFC 313 Asphalt Jacket
A nod to the fast-paced energy of both fight night and the racetrack, the UFC 313 Asphalt Jacket is a statement piece built for fans who live for the action. The all-black design, accented with white piping, gives it a sleek, vintage racing feel, while bold “UFC” branding across the chest and the oversized “313 Las Vegas, Nevada” on the back pay tribute to the fight capital of the world. Embroidered sponsor-style patches on the sleeves add to the authentic motorsport vibe, making this limited-edition jacket a must-have for anyone looking to rep Las Vegas and UFC in style.
UFC 312 Rugby Polo
A tribute to the fighting pride of Australia, the UFC 312 Rugby Polo blends heritage, sport, and fight culture into one statement piece. Designed with a green and white colorway, this long-sleeve jersey pulls inspiration from traditional rugby attire while incorporating UFC’s signature branding. The front features oversized “UFC” lettering, while the back proudly showcases the location and event number, alongside intricate details that pay homage to the city. With premium embroidery, heavyweight fabric, and an undeniable presence, this limited-edition piece captures the energy of an unforgettable night of fights in Sydney. Whether worn in the stands or on the streets, the UFC 312 Rugby Jersey is a must-have collectible for fight fans and style enthusiasts.
UFC 311 Varsity Jacket
Combining bold style with a nod to the city’s energy, the UFC 311 Varsity Jacket was an instant hit. This heavyweight bomber, all-black with detailed patches and embroidery running down each sleeve, brought a unique mix of UFC pride and LA streetwear vibes to UFC’s first PPV event of 2025. The eye-catching patchwork celebrated both the iconic fight culture and the vibrant personality of LA, making it more than just a piece of apparel – it’s a collectible. With “Los Angeles” stitched prominently across the front and bold “311” branding on the back, the jacket stood out as a wearable tribute to an unforgettable event and amazing night of fights in Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome.
Get ready for every fight and celebrate in style with the exclusive UFC PPV Customs. Stay tuned for the next release and rep your favorite events like never before, only found UFC Store!