UFC Phoenix Talking Points

The former heavyweight champ wasn’t sure if this was the last time he’d fight, but Velasquez said several times that the “fire in him” is still strong and would like to continue to fight.

Whether or not he does, he could potentially return to a heavyweight division ruled by Ngannou. After suffering losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, Ngannou now has first round finishes over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez. Few fighters possess his physical stature as well as his raw powe, so he has more than a puncher’s chance in any bout. All that is up in the air is who that next bout will be, and if a title belt will be on the line.