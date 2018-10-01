UFC Phoenix: The Scorecard

2 - Vicente Luque

Why is Vicente Luque not a top ten welterweight contender and a star by now? That’s one of the fight game’s great mysteries, but after his fourth consecutive win and finish, one that garnered him Fight of the Night honors as well, Luque’s future has to take a positive twist. Luque is a real fighter who always puts on real fights, he finishes his opponents, and he’s not perfect. “The Silent Assassin” took plenty of shots from the gritty Bryan Barberena in Phoenix, but he kept moving forward and he was looking for the finish up until it came with seconds left in the fight. I have a list of folks I would pay to watch even though I get into the fights for free. Vicente Luque is on that list.

3 - Paul Felder

Paul Felder is one of the game’s good guys and, like Luque, there’s a purity to how he approaches this toughest of sports and it always shows up on fight night. His Sunday win over James Vick was no change to this pattern. He went in there throwing bombs, took some in return, got stuck in a tough fight, and when it was over, he got the win. Felder has earned a spot in the lightweight top 15, and if you’re not a fan already, how could you not admire someone whose wish list includes a rematch with Edson Barboza and a bout against Justin Gaethje?

