UFC Phoenix: On The Rise

Ironically, one of the two men who ushered in the UFC’s time on FOX will serve the same role here, as former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returns for the first time in more than two years to square off with knockout artist Francis Ngannou in an explosive main event pairing destined to have a serious impact on the heavyweight title picture.

Although the card features a number of familiar names and important, meaningful fights, including a lightweight scrap between James Vick and Paul Felder, a crucial welterweight pairing between Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena and a Top 10 bantamweight bout featuring Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling, there are also a few intriguing newcomers poised to step into the UFC cage this weekend.

Here’s a look at three of those athletes.

This is On the Rise: Phoenix Edition.

Kron Gracie

A third generation Gracie, the UFC neophyte is the son of the legendary Rickson Gracie, and although he has just four fights to his name and hasn’t competed in the cage in over two years, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the arrival and debut of Kron Gracie.

The 30-year-old featherweight is, as you would expect, an outstanding submission grappler, having won the Under 77kg Division at the 2013 ADCC Submission Wrestling Championships and collected a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2011 Mundials. In four MMA appearances, Gracie has collected four wins, all by submission, including tapping out former UFC competitor and respected Japanese veteran Tatsuya Kawajiri in his last appearance.

Unlike the old WWF days, there are no squash matches for newly signed standouts, as Gracie is getting thrown right into the fire with a bout against Alex Caceres this weekend in Phoenix.

Although “Bruce Leeroy” remains a mercurial talent and maddeningly inconsistent, the former Ultimate Fighter contestant will be making his 20th trip into the Octagon against Gracie and should serve as a perfect measuring stick for where the newcomer will slot in amongst the hopefuls looking to make hay in the 145-pound weight division.

If Gracie can walk in and make quick work of Caceres, he’ll have the opportunity to make an expedited climb up the rankings. If he struggles, there is still plenty of reason to be intrigued by his upside and afford him a little time to shake off the rust, develop his game and still make a go of things in the UFC.

