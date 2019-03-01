UFC Philadelphia: The Scorecard

3 – Josh Emmett

It was good to see that Josh Emmett wasn’t gun-shy following a knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens that kept him sidelined for over a year due to injuries suffered in the bout. Then again, sparring with the killers at Team Alpha Male likely shook those butterflies in the weeks leading up to the bout. But as his comeback fight against Michael Johnson entered the third round, it looked like Emmett was going to have to take a loss and then hope to return to the win column next time. But Emmett kept pressing, kept looking for a finish, and at 4:14 of the final frame, he got it by scoring a highlight reel knockout of “The Menace.” It may not have been the perfect return, but it was the perfect result for the featherweight contender.

4 – Michelle Waterson

In the lead-up to Saturday’s bout with Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Michelle Waterson was seemingly everywhere, adding a new layer of pressure to “The Karate Hottie” to not just win, but to put on the type of performance that would propel her into the strawweight title conversation. Well, mission accomplished, as Waterson was on point for all three rounds against Kowalkiewicz, showing off all aspects of her game against a longtime contender. That makes it three in a row, and she is certainly in that conversation for a shot at the crown.