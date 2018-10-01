UFC Philadelphia: Results

ESPN+ Early Prelims

Alex Perez def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 three times)

Alex Perez’ return to the bantamweight division was a successful one, as he shut out Mark De La Rosa over three rounds in the UFC Philadelphia opener at Wells Fargo Center.

After some good back and forth standup action to begin the fight, Perez got the fight to the mat with a little over two minutes left, and the Californian’s ground strikes allowed him to surge into the lead.

Perez got the bout to the mat even earlier in the second round, and while De La Rosa did score well off his back, the top control remained with Perez for the majority of the frame and it was more of the same in the final round as he sailed to victory via three scores of 30-27.

With the win, Perez moves to 22-5. De La Rosa falls to 11-2