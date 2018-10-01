UFC Philadelphia: On The Rise

Kyler Phillips

Whenever you speak to MMA Lab leader John Crouch, he’ll often speak glowingly about the men and women who currently aren’t competing at the highest levels in the sport, but are busting their backsides in the gym every day nonetheless. Over the years, many of them have graduated to the UFC and, this weekend, Phillips joins the group.

Having already made appearances on both the Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, some UFC fans might already be familiar with what the 23-year-old bantamweight brings to the table, but for those who aren’t, it’s actually quite simple: Phillips is the latest in a long line of polished, talented fighters to emerge from the Glendale, Arizona fight camp and someone with the potential to be a factor in the 135-pound ranks over the next few years.

Phillips earned a sub-one-minute stoppage win over James Gray in his Contender Series appearance in Season One, then joined the cast of The Ultimate Fighter 27, where he competed up in weight and dropped a majority decision to eventual featherweight winner Brad Katona in the opening round.

After suffering the first official loss of his career to Josh Barnett protégé Victor Henry, Phillips rebounded with a first-round stoppage win at LFA 59 last month to push his record to 6-1 overall and secure his opportunity to compete in the Octagon this weekend.

Set to take on Ray Borg, Phillips has the opportunity to make a major splash in his promotional debut by knocking off a former title challenger. Although the bantamweight division is brimming with emerging talent at the moment, Phillips will find himself on the fast track to contention if he can roll into Philly and hand “The Tazmexican Devil” a second straight defeat.

Sabina Mazo

After racking up six wins in as many starts on the regional circuit, Mazo got the call to the Octagon and her debut this weekend offers the “Colombian Queen” a chance to make an immediate impression in her new surroundings.

The 22-year-old striker made waves on the regional circuit with consecutive first-round head-kick knockout wins under the LFA banner before defeating Invicta FC veteran Shannon Sinn to claim the promotion’s vacant flyweight title a little less than a year ago. She successfully defended the belt with a main event win over Carol Yariwaki seven months later and carries a ton of hype and momentum into her promotional debut on Saturday, where she squares off with the “Iron Lady,” Maryna Moroz.

Mazo has an aggressive, attacking style and the success she’s enjoyed at such a young age has many people projecting her to be a potential contender down the line. Working with Master Rafael Cordeiro and the team at Kings MMA will certainly help her in that pursuit, and a victory over the tough, durable, six-fight UFC veteran Moroz would be a great way to start her career inside the Octagon.

There are a number of promising young talents starting to make strides on the women’s side of the sport and Mazo has to be considered amongst the best of the bunch. We’ll see if that holds true after her first foray into the UFC cage.

