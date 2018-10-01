UFC Philadelphia: Fight by Fight

ENRIQUE BARZOLA VS. KEVIN AGUILAR

Former Ultimate Fighter Latin America winner Enrique Barzola has quietly put together an impressive win streak with four straight wins in a row. Barzola was a raw prospect when he first arrived in the UFC but he’s managed to build himself into a potential threat to the top 15 at featherweight in recent months. At UFC Fight Night from Philadelphia, he meets Kevin Aguilar, who picked up a win in his debut against Rick Glenn last year. Aguilar is a dynamic knockout artist competing at 145 pounds, which means he’s always just one shot away from scoring a spectacular finish.



KEVIN HOLLAND VS. GERALD MEERSCHAERT

Kevin Holland earned UFC President Dana White’s respect when he stepped up on short notice and took Thiago Santos to a decision last August. Holland didn’t get the win that night but he returned with an impressive submission finish against John Phillips in his second appearance inside the Octagon. Following that win, Holland now faces another UFC veteran in Gerald Meerschaert, who is a dangerous middleweight with a 4-2 mark since joining the roster. Meerschaert is an incredibly durable fighter who has an indelible ‘never-say-die’ attitude that could turn this matchup with Holland into an absolute war.

JESSICA AGUILAR VS. MARINA RODRIGUEZ

Veteran strawweight contender Jessica Aguilar steps up on short notice to face undefeated Brazilian Marina Rodriguez in Philadelphia. Aguilar has struggled to find her footing since arriving in the UFC with a 1-3 record through her first four fights. Now the American Top Team athlete will take an opportunity to return to the win column when she faces Rodriguez, who earned her spot on the roster with a TKO on the Contender Series, then managed to battle to a draw against Randa Markos in her debut.

RAY BORG VS. CASEY KENNEY

Former flyweight title contender Ray Borg moves to bantamweight when he faces two-fight Contender Series alum Casey Kenney. Borg has been out of action for over a year, primarily taking care of his son, who was forced to go through multiple surgeries. With his family back at full strength, Borg is excited to return to action as he faces a short-notice newcomer in Kenney, a two-division LFA champion who comes into the fight with an 11-1-1 record.

MARYNA MOROZ VS. SABINA MAZO

Once cemented amongst the top 10 strawweights in the world, Maryna Moroz has gone through some struggles in her past two fights with back-to-back losses. Now the Ukrainian born grappler will try to erase the bad memories of defeat with a fight at 125 pounds against Sabina Mazo, who makes her UFC debut with a perfect 6-0 record that includes a nasty striking arsenal that has helped her finish two past opponents by head kick knockout.

ALEX PEREZ VS. MARK DE LA ROSA

Following a tough outing his last fight against top five-ranked contender Joseph Benavidez, Alex Perez hopes to return to the win column against Mark De La Rosa. Prior to his setback against Benavidez last year, Perez was on an incredible eight-fight win streak, including a victory on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, and then three straight in the UFC. As for De La Rosa, he fell short in his late notice debut but has since picked up two wins in a row leading into this preliminary contest at 135 pounds.