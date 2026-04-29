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Official Scorecards | UFC Perth

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On May 2, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • May. 2, 2026

The Octagon returns to Perth, Western Australia, headlined by a thrilling welterweight showdown between former champion Jack Della Maddalena and Brazilian superstar Carlos Prates. The stacked card features 12 of Australia’s top talents, including Perth’s own Quillan Salkilld taking on UFC veteran Beneil Dariush.

*SPECIAL START TIME* - Saturday's prelims kick off at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream this and every event live on Paramount+.

Official Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event. For more UFC Perth coverage, see Main Card Results and Prelim Results.)

Dom Mar Fan vs Kody Steele

Athlete Profiles: Dom Mar Fan | Kody Steele

Jonathan Micallef vs Themba Gorimbo

Athlete Profiles: Jonathan Micallef | Themba Gorimbo

Ben Johnston vs Wes Schultz

Athlete Profiles: Ben Johnston | Wes Schultz

Colby Thicknesse vs Vince Morales

Athlete Profiles: Colby Thicknesse | Vince Morales

Jacob Malkoun vs Gerald Meerschaert

Athlete Profiles: Jacob Malkoun | Gerald Meerschaert

Junior Tafa vs Kevin Christian

Athlete Profiles: Junior Tafa | Kevin Christian

Cam Rowston vs Robert Bryczek

Athlete Profiles: Cam Rowston | Robert Bryczek

Tai Tuivasa vs Louie Sutherland

Athlete Profiles: Tai Tuivasa | Louie Sutherland

Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Peričić

Athlete Profiles: Shamil Gaziev | Brando Peričić

Marwan Rahiki vs Ollie Schmid

Athlete Profiles: Marwan Rahiki | Ollie Schmid

Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg

Athlete Profiles: Tim Elliott | Steve Erceg

Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld

Athlete Profiles: Beneil Dariush | Quillan Salkilld

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates

Athlete Profiles: Jack Della Maddalena | Carlos Prates

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on May 2, 2026. The event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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