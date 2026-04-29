Official Scorecards | UFC Perth

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On May 2, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 2, 2026
The Octagon returns to Perth, Western Australia, headlined by a thrilling welterweight showdown between former champion Jack Della Maddalena and Brazilian superstar Carlos Prates. The stacked card features 12 of Australia’s top talents, including Perth’s own Quillan Salkilld taking on UFC veteran Beneil Dariush.
*SPECIAL START TIME* - Saturday's prelims kick off at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream this and every event live on Paramount+.