UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE TO USE NEXT GEN BFR CUFFS FROM SAGA FITNESS

‘Our vision at the UFC Performance Institute is to further optimize an athlete’s performance by utilizing the best science and technology available,’ said Dr. French. ‘Science has proven the effectiveness of BFR for improving performance, yet traditional BFR devices have often been inaccessible or inaccurate. SAGA Fitness have solved this problem and revolutionized BFR by introducing a simple, portable device that allows the user to self-manage occlusion calibration and pressure, all via an easy-to-use mobile app. SAGA’s innovation has given us the ability to not only use the cuffs to treat and train athletes at our Las Vegas and Shanghai facilities, but thanks to the tech’s simplicity, we can also distribute them to athletes for remote use worldwide.’

Blood flow restriction is a highly researched training method that has historically been used to support rehabilitation and enhance the adaptive response to strength training. The most well-known benefit of BFR training is its ability to increase or maintain physical strength while performing only low-intensity exercise. This makes BFR training highly beneficial during post-surgical and early-rehabilitation phases, when athletes are unable to perform traditional high load strength training and typically experience a loss of muscle mass and strength.

Numerous research studies also show that BFR training offers significant benefits for maintaining strength and improving both aerobic and anaerobic conditioning, making the BFR Cuffs a versatile tool that can be utilized throughout the UFC PI’s full program of training and rehabilitation.