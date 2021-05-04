UFC PI Publishes Pivotal Follow Up To Groundbreaking MMA Study

Volume 2 represents the most comprehensive and contemporary resource ever produced for the sport of MMA. It features a valuable collection of insights and data that the UFC PI team has been gathering since the publication of the first edition in 2018, including the most cutting-edge and impactful methodologies to influence MMA athletes in all aspects of their health, well-being, and performance.

With over 480 pages of content comprising five parts, 90 individual sections, and contributions from 28 individual world-class experts from the UFC Performance Institute, Volume 2 has four times the amount of information as Volume 1.

Full Copy of Vol 2 Available For Download

Part analytics and part educational, Volume 2 represents four years of findings from working with world-class UFC fighters. Since opening its doors to the UFC roster in 2017, the UFC PI has supported over 600 individual fighters in all facets of their fight preparation, from physical conditioning and medical services, to diet, nutrition, psychology, and overall health and wellbeing.

Volume 2 also introduces technical and tactical considerations for MMA thanks to a full-time team of MMA coaches working with UFC prospects in China at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai and the UFC Academy.